Gladiator Games: In Nature’s Showdowns, Biodiversity Shields Weaker Competitors

According to their results, common traits emerged among species that were able to dominate single competitors — just as strong gladiators all presumably shared similar competitive strategies and traits. But when additional species were added to the community, those competitive advantages meant less, allowing even the weakest species to maintain a foothold.



One key factor allowing these weaker species to survive was that the fungi exhibited many different competitive strategies; essentially, it turns out there is no overall “best” strategy. Instead, just as with the game of “rock-paper-scissors,” the success of any single strategy depended on what strategy the opponent used.



For instance, while the most competitive fungal species tended to grow fast, an effective offensive strategy, the researchers found that other species were more adept at playing defense. Some fungal species, for example, tended to remain fixed in one location, developing a dense biomass that became difficult to overcome even by the best offensive competitors. In so doing, these defensive fungi created a buffer between the stronger species and a weaker species. (By contrast, losing even 20 or 30 percent of species can trigger an accelerated loss of biodiversity in a system.)



“Our conclusion was that these ‘rock-paper-scissor’ relationships — in which each species has different strength and weaknesses — actually negate the hierarchical gladiatorial competitions and allow really weak, really dissimilar species to survive.”



Maintaining this variety of species, the researchers say, also protects a variety of traits, behaviors, and interactions, which can improve the survival prospects of an entire community. For instance, in the event of a major ecological threat, it might turn out that the “weaker” species are better equipped to survive.



“If you have just a monoculture with only one species, even small changes in the environment can cause that single species to die off completely,” Maynard said. “But if a community experiences a change in the climate, for instance, there is a greater chance that at least one species will be able to respond and adapt appropriately.”



The implications of the research are particularly relevant when considering coral reef ecosystems where, like fungi, species compete with one another for space through “overgrowth and displacement” strategies — and where in some cases biodiversity has diminished by environmental changes, including ocean acidification and human development.



“Perhaps the most significant result from a conservation perspective is that maintaining a rich diversity of species may itself be an effective strategy for protecting against loss of biodiversity,” said Mark Bradford, professor of terrestrial ecosystem ecology at F&ES and another author on the study.



“Understanding such factors that protect diversity in these endangered ecosystems are critical challenges over the coming century,” Maynard said.



Other authors include Thomas Crowther, a former postdoctoral fellow at F&ES who is currently at the Netherlands Institute of Ecology.